Colts interested in Philip Rivers; other teams expect free agent QB to land in Indianapolis, per reports

Ever since the Los Angeles Chargers announced they were parting ways with longtime quarterback Philip Rivers, the Indianapolis Colts have jumped off the page as a logical landing spot for the veteran signal-caller. Now, three weeks ahead of Rivers officially becoming a free agent, it appears the Colts are making the speculation reality. Early Wednesday, Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline passed along word from NFL executives at the Scouting Combine -- specifically, those under the impression Rivers to the Colts "will happen" as one of the first dominoes to fall in 2020 QB free agency. Since then, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has echoed the possibility, reporting that the Colts have interest in Rivers.

"There are many, many people," Rapoport added, "who think Philip Rivers is going to ultimately end up as a member of the Colts."

The Colts have given mixed signals about their current starting QB, Jacoby Brissett, with owner Jim Irsay recently endorsing his upside but admitting "all options are on the table" for 2020 and general manager Chris Ballard previously saying the "jury is still out" on the 27-year-old Andrew Luck successor.

Rivers, on the other hand, is 38, wants to play a maximum of two more seasons and is fresh off one of the worst years of his career -- a 20-interception campaign that made it easy for L.A. to cut ties with him this offseason. Then again, he's also just two years removed from a 32-touchdown Pro Bowl campaign and has strong connections to Colts leadership, playing under coaches Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni while with the Chargers.