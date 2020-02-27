Colts interested in Philip Rivers; other teams expect free agent QB to land in Indianapolis, per reports
All signs point to the longtime Chargers signal-caller reuniting with Frank Reich
Ever since the Los Angeles Chargers announced they were parting ways with longtime quarterback Philip Rivers, the Indianapolis Colts have jumped off the page as a logical landing spot for the veteran signal-caller. Now, three weeks ahead of Rivers officially becoming a free agent, it appears the Colts are making the speculation reality. Early Wednesday, Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline passed along word from NFL executives at the Scouting Combine -- specifically, those under the impression Rivers to the Colts "will happen" as one of the first dominoes to fall in 2020 QB free agency. Since then, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has echoed the possibility, reporting that the Colts have interest in Rivers.
"There are many, many people," Rapoport added, "who think Philip Rivers is going to ultimately end up as a member of the Colts."
The Colts have given mixed signals about their current starting QB, Jacoby Brissett, with owner Jim Irsay recently endorsing his upside but admitting "all options are on the table" for 2020 and general manager Chris Ballard previously saying the "jury is still out" on the 27-year-old Andrew Luck successor.
Rivers, on the other hand, is 38, wants to play a maximum of two more seasons and is fresh off one of the worst years of his career -- a 20-interception campaign that made it easy for L.A. to cut ties with him this offseason. Then again, he's also just two years removed from a 32-touchdown Pro Bowl campaign and has strong connections to Colts leadership, playing under coaches Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni while with the Chargers.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL players react before voting on CBA
As we wait for the players to vote on the latest proposal, a few of them are taking to Twitter...
-
Shanahan: 49ers could trade Goodwin
The Niners coach did, however, deny that San Francisco will release the former starter
-
Highest and lowest NFL Wonderlic scores
A look at the history of the test and what the scores mean
-
Translating what GMs said at the Combine
NFL general managers said a lot at the combine, but here's what you need to know
-
Browns eyeing Daniel, Keenum as QB2
Cleveland is expected to be in the market for a new No. 2 under center
-
NFL Combine live updates/results
Here's your one-stop shop for all the latest updates on the 2020 NFL Combine
-
Chiefs storm back, top 49ers in Super Bowl LIV
Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years as San Francisco struggled to maintain a late...
-
Chiefs defeat Niners in SB LIV
A Vince Lombardi Trophy is heading to Kansas City
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game