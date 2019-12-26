Colts vs. Jaguars odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 17 predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an AFC South battle as the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. The Colts snapped a four-game losing streak in Week 16. The Jaguars have lost six of their last seven games. Jacksonville is 5-10 overall and 2-5 at home, while Indianapolis is 7-8 overall and 2-5 on the road. Indianapolis is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Jaguars vs. Colts odds, while the over-under is set at 43. Before entering any Colts vs. Jaguars picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the computer model at SportsLine.

Jacksonville took a 24-12 defeat against Atlanta on Sunday. Chris Conley led the Jaguars with five catches for 56 yards and a TD. Leonard Fournette rushed for 71 yards on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis made easy work of Carolina on Sunday in a 38-6 win. Nyheim Hines became the first NFL player in seven years to score on two punt returns in the same game. Marlon Mack rushed 16 times for 95 yards and one score and topped the 1,000-yard mark for the first time. The Colts can avoid their second losing season in three years with a win over the Jaguars.

The Jaguars ended up a good deal behind the Colts when the two teams met in November, losing 33-13.

