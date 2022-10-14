The Washington Commanders found a way to get back into the win column in Week 6, as they defeated the Chicago Bears in a thrilling Thursday night matchup, 12-7. Washington quarterback Carson Wentz is a bit banged-up, however, and he's going to get checked out during the team's long break between games.

On Friday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Wentz is going to see a doctor for a throwing hand injury and shoulder injury, according to ESPN. On Thursday night, Wentz completed 12 of 22 passes for just 99 yards. He injured his throwing hand after hitting it on a helmet while following through on a throw during the contest, and was seen trying to keep the hand warm throughout the game. However, the issue wasn't serious enough for him to exit the matchup.

Wentz didn't carry a game designation into Week 6, but he was limited in Monday and Tuesday's practice sessions due to what was classified as a right shoulder injury. Washington's new quarterback has had a rough week, as his head coach appeared to single him out as the club's biggest weakness on Monday, although Rivera backtracked on those comments. Then, a report published on Thursday morning claimed that it was Commanders owner Dan Snyder who made the decision to acquire Wentz via trade this offseason, not Rivera.

When Washington's coach was asked about the report during Thursday night's postgame press conference, Rivera exploded, said a few naughty words and then stormed out. The Commanders have gone 2-4 with Wentz at the helm. The former No. 2 overall pick of the Philadelphia Eagles has thrown for 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in six contests this season.