The Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens wrap up Week 2 of the NFL preseason on Monday night, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited about this matchup.

Not only is this the first game since Sam Howell was officially named Washington's starting quarterback, but these are two teams that held heated joint practices last week, which included Ravens tight end Mark Andrews injuring Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson after body-slamming him to the turf. Additionally, Baltimore is looking to build on its NFL record Monday night.

The Ravens have won 24 straight preseason games, with their last exhibition loss coming in 2015. It's a pretty impressive stat, but ultimately, doesn't really mean anything. In fact, Commanders offensive guard Sam Cosmi thinks it's straight-up dumb.

"I think it's a stupid record," Cosmi said. "I mean, who gives a shit about preseason games? I mean, if we beat it, great. We're gonna beat it, so there you go."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Cosmi is clearly sick of hearing about the Ravens' prowess in August, and even if this game doesn't help the Commanders make the playoffs in 2023, a win on Monday night would certainly be sweet.

Despite the Ravens' incredible win streak, they are just 1-point favorites over the Commanders at Caesars Sportsbook. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.