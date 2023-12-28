The Cowboys on Wednesday released linebacker Rashaan Evans, a former first-round draft pick of the Titans, one day after Evans was arrested in Frisco, Texas, on a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession.

Coach Mike McCarthy and team officials have suggested the incident and transaction are unrelated, implying that Evans' release had more to do with the activation of offensive tackle Matt Waletzko from injured reserve.

The move is notable, however, because Evans was originally signed in October -- first to Dallas' practice squad -- to provide emergency depth after starter Leighton Vander Esch's season-ending neck injury. Promoted to the active roster in November, Evans appeared in nine games through Week 16, starting one of them, while logging nine tackles.

Drafted No. 22 overall out of Alabama in 2018, Evans spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Titans, playing a key role as a regular in Tennessee's LB corps. He then logged a career-high 159 tackles with the Falcons in 2022. Unsigned last offseason, the veteran joined the Eagles' practice squad in September but was released three days later.