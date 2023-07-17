The 2022 season was a rough one for Dak Prescott. Not only did he miss multiple games due to injury, but he also set a dubious NFL record when he became the first QB in league history to miss five or more games and still lead (or co-lead) the NFL in interceptions.

The Cowboys QB threw 15 picks last season, which was tied with Davis Mills for the most in the NFL. Prescott had an interception percentage of 3.8%, which was the highest for any starting QB (Mills' interception percentage was 3.1%).

Prescott is well aware of the fact that he's been throwing too many interceptions, which is why he's making a bold prediction for 2023.

"I won't have 10 interceptions this year," the Cowboys QB said during a recent interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • #4 CMP% 66.2 YDs 2860 TD 23 INT 15 YD/Att 7.26 View Profile

That's a bold prediction because Prescott has struggled with interceptions over the course of his career. Over the past six seasons, he's thrown at least 10 interceptions a total of four times, and that number could very well have been five. In 2020, he only played in five games, but he was on pace for 12.8 interceptions before his season ended due to a fracture ankle.

Prescott has thrown 61 interceptions since the start of the 2017 season in just 88 games. That makes him one of just six quarterbacks to throw 60 or more interceptions in 85 or fewer games over that span (Jameis Winston, Baker Mayfield, Andy Dalton, Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford are the others).

So how will Prescott cut down on interceptions this year? For one, he thinks Mike McCarthy calling plays this year will benefit everyone on the offense, especially the receivers.

"Some of it is the offense and them understanding exactly where we are," Prescott said of his interceptions. "Mike does an amazing job with those guys. They know where to be, why to be, when they're getting looked at. That's going to be a big jump."

Prescott also pointed out that several of his interceptions from 2022 probably shouldn't have happened.

"I know who I am, and you can go back and take away half of those off drops," Prescott said. "I'm not saying it's on the receiver, but if you cut that in half then we start talking about those, nobody is talking about it."

Prescott will also be adding some receiving help this year in the form of Brandin Cooks, who should help open up the Cowboys' offense.

As CBSSports.com's Jared Dubin notes, Dak also didn't get any help from opposing defenders. Prescott had a very low dropped interception rate last year (16.7%), and if he would have just had the league average of 35.5%, he would have only thrown 12 picks in 2022 instead of 15.

Basically, it seems like Prescott's goal might actually be attainable if things actually go his way, which hasn't really been the case over the past two seasons.

One thing Prescott mentioned earlier this month is that he's now feeling more urgency. The Cowboys QB will be turning 30 on July 29, and with the clock ticking, he wants to win now.

"One thousand percent," Dak told the team's website when asked if he feels an urgency to win. "Just understanding injuries and what I've been [through] throughout my career and understanding that you don't have forever to play this game. I'm blessed for every moment that I get. Just trying to take it with a sense of urgency."

The Cowboys roster is pretty stacked this year on both sides of the ball, and if Prescott can cut down on his interceptions, the Cowboys might just be able to get back to the Super Bowl -- or even the NFC title game -- for the first time since 1995.