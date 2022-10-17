Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have been teasing the quarterback's return from a fractured thumb for more than a month. Now, all signs finally point toward the Pro Bowler reclaiming his spot under center. A day after Prescott told reporters he plans to suit up in Dallas' Week 7 matchup with the Lions, head coach Mike McCarthy announced that the QB is expected to receive medical clearance by Tuesday at the latest, then participate in a full week of practice leading up to Sunday's game.

McCarthy would not go as far as confirming that Prescott will start against Detroit. But the coach spoke Monday as if the QB will, in fact, be back on the field after four straight starts from backup Cooper Rush.

"(Rush) put us in a good spot," McCarthy said, per The Athletic. "Dak is going to be cleared officially ... I think we've checked the boxes. He has a (throwing) plan for tomorrow. And then we'll spin that into a full throwing mode on Wednesday."

This comes a week after Prescott officially logged two limited practices in the lead-up to Monday's loss to the Eagles. It's unclear how much throwing the QB did while on the field last week, however. Should he return against the Lions, he would've missed a total of five games (or roughly six weeks) after fracturing his thumb in Dallas' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers.

Both Prescott and team brass, including owner Jerry Jones and president Stephen Jones, have been publicly hinting that the QB could return earlier than the initial six- to eight-week rehabilitation timeline. Still, Rush has been under center for the Cowboys' past five matchups, going 4-1 during that span. After controlling the ball with zero interceptions in his first four emergency starts, the veteran reserve threw three picks in the Cowboys' Monday night loss.