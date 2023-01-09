Dak Prescott had a turnover-prone season, even though the Dallas Cowboys showed how explosive the offense is when he's at quarterback. The Cowboys have averaged 32.5 points per game since Prescott returned to the starting lineup in Week 7, yet Prescott has turned the ball over more than any quarterback in the league.

Prescott tied Davis Mills for the league lead in interceptions with 15, making some history in the process. Prescott is the first quarterback to lead (or co-lead) the league in interceptions despite missing five-plus games. Norm Snead (1973), Jake Plummer (1999), and Carson Wentz (2020) previously head the dubious mark -- missing four games while leading the league in interceptions.

"We've got the right guys in this locker room [that] understand nobody played their best ball, simple as that," Prescott said, via the Cowboys website. "It starts with myself — being accountable for what you put out there, what you did. From that it's about understanding that's not who we are and then moving on and knowing what we've got ahead of us: one play at a time, one game at a time."

Prescott had 14 interceptions in his last 11 games, which easily was the league lead. His 17 giveaways is another cause for concern, despite how explosive the Cowboys offense has been.

Dallas is 8-4 since Prescott returned to the lineup, with Prescott completing 67.7% of his passes for 2,726 yards with 23 touchdowns to go with his 14 interceptions. The 94.6 passer rating is ninth in the NFL during that span for quarterbacks that have thrown over 200 passes.

Prescott had an interception rate of 3.8%, which also led the league. Sunday's performance was not a good one either, as Prescott finished 14 of 37 for 128 yards with a touchdown and an interception -- for a season-low 45.8 rating.

Those 15 interceptions go back to zero for the playoffs. The turnovers still reel in Prescott's head, a huge reason why the Cowboys were 2-2 on their last four games.

"It stinks. I've got to get better at it," Prescott said. "This won't continue."