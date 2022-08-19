Dak Prescott looks the best he ever has in training camp, according to Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones. Prescott has played for the Cowboys since 2016, but those close to the team say he is slated to have his best year yet.

This offseason, Prescott was healthy and able to practice to his full potential. It's a big step compared to last offseason, when he was recovering from a fractured ankle and had a muscle strain in his throwing arm.

The offseason work Prescott put in is clearly working, because he is impressing many.

"I thought he's had his best camp that I've seen him have since he's been a Cowboy," Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. "Velocity, his accuracy, the whole thing. Obviously, as the quarterbacks get older, they get better. The good ones do. They get better every year. There's no question in my mind, I think he's had his best training camp he's ever had."

The Cowboys have had solid teams with Prescott leading the way, but have yet to make any real playoff run. This season, Prescott looks good, but the weak spot could be their receivers, with Amari Cooper now in Cleveland.

Speaking about a wide receiver room with question marks heading into the season, Prescott said, "I don't necessarily get frustrated. That's what this is about, this is exactly about that time to work and make other guys step up and take advantage of their opportunities."

Prescott is focused on doing his part to help his team succeed.

"I do what I'm asked to do being the quarterback of this team. Anytime you're playing this position, you know your responsibilities to get other guys to come with you, to get guys to be locked in, be disciplined," Prescott said. "No different whether the receiver corps is old or young, they look to me for answers and I look to them to communicate and be on the same page, and we'll continue to do that and continue to grow."

Dallas won the NFC East, but lost to the San Fransisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round.