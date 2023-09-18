Just as he did in Week 1, star Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons completely wrecked the opponent's offensive game plan in Week 2. Against the New York Jets, Parsons picked up two sacks, four additional quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, a forcred fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Parsons lived in the Jets' backfield throughout the game, getting to the quarterback in an average of 1.9 seconds, according to Tru Media. His six total pressures were fourth-most in the league during Week 2, and he collected them on only 29 pass-rush snaps.

Following the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that he has simply not seen another player quite like Parsons.

"I have never gotten anything but trouble when I've ever made a comparison with a player, okay," Jones said, per The Athletic. "But I have never seen anybody with his skill, with his motor and his overachieving and how he is planning ahead of how to get better. He is the entire package. No, I can't remember."

Jones has owned the Cowboys since 1989, so he has obviously seen a significant number of elite defenders come through both Dallas and the NFL at large throughout his time in the league. But Parsons is arguably off to as good a start to his career as any defender in history.

In his first two NFL seasons, Parsons collected 26.5 sacks, along with 33 tackles for loss, 56 quarterback hits, six passes defensed, six forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He was named both a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro in each of those seasons, and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in both of them as well.

Already in Year 3, Parsons has three sacks, is second in the NFL with 12 pressures, and leads all players who have rushed the passer at least 40 times in pressure rate (21.8%). He remains the favorite to take home Defensive Player of the Year honors, and if he keeps up this pace, he's almost surely going to do just that.