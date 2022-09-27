Cooper Rush has kept the Dallas Cowboys afloat through his two starts -- and then some. The Cowboys were left for dead with Dak Prescott out and Rush coming in behind a struggling offensive line, yet Rush has been able to win both his starts and get the Cowboys to a 2-1 record through three games.

After Rush led Dallas to a 23-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday night, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been more than impressed with how he has commanded the offense through two games.

"There's no question he understands this offense and he has a makeup of a top quarterback -- and I underline the word top -- and we're very fortunate," Jones said on Auducy's 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. "The very purpose of the backup quarterback is to step in and have your team function on all cylinders without having to give up some of your offense that the starter usually takes with him when he leaves.

"In this case you got somebody who knows this thing inside and out and he knows how to execute it. And we're seeing he'll do that under pressure. He'll do that when the chips are down or do that when the play isn't happening the way it's designed to. He's doing all of those things right now."

Through two starts, Rush has completed 40 of 62 passes (64.5%) for 450 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for a 96.8 rating. Rush is the first quarterback to have thrown for 200-plus yards, had a 90-plus passer rating and earned the win in each of his first three starts. He is the first quarterback since 1970 with a fourth quarter/overtime game-winning drive in each of his first three career starts.

Rush is doing an admirable job filling in for Prescott, but is there really a quarterback controversy in Dallas? Jones shut down his own controversy quick.

"He doesn't have anyone that's supporting him more than Dak," Jones said. "When Dak does get back, we hope to have a record that lets us be in the hunt and viable. That's what the position is about. I think we got a good one in Cooper."