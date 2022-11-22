Everything is more expensive nowadays, and even Micah Parsons is trying to be budget conscious. The young Cowboys linebacker went on social media to discuss his barber's recent price increase, which might lead to a new hairstyle for Parsons because he is "cheap as hell."

"My barber upped his house call price to 200!!! I might grow an Afro now!" Parsons said.

The 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year later explained that he wasn't trying to knock anyone's business and was not trying to disrespect barbers. However, he pointed out that he is not a model and his appearance on the field doesn't really matter that much because he wears a helmet during games.

"No one is at home wondering how I look under my helmet!!" he wrote. "And also value I grew up on 10/20 haircuts ! I come from nothing man! I still value on what it took me to get here! I ain't never pay for nothing more than I used to pay!! That just the real in me!"

This is not just about haircuts. Parsons said that he thinks about the price of everything, even if it's just a beverage at a restaurant. Parsons was the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and even though he is currently on a four-year, $17,079,793 contract with the Cowboys, he doesn't want to spend money unnecessarily.

"Man I don't even order 6 dollar cokes at restaurant!! Ask any of my closest friends!! I've always been cheap as hell!!" he said. "It ain't about the money at all or never will it be I've always been about principle!! If you didn't value something when you didn't have it then? Then why now?!"

He is not above sending back the expensive drinks, and it turns out he is not alone in his money saving habits. Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky agreed with him on social media.

"I feel seen," Orlovsky wrote.