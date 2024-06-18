The Atlanta Falcons announced on Tuesday that owner and chairman Arthur Blank along with former quarterback Matt Ryan will be the newest inductees into the franchise's Ring of Honor. This is the first time in 15 years that the club will have a two-person class with the last time occurring in 2008 when Mike Kenn and Claude Humphrey were inducted. This is also the first time that the team has put anyone into its Ring of Honor since 2022 when Todd McClure went in.

The team noted in its release that it will induct Blank and Ryan during separate games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season. Blank will be honored on Sept. 22 during a Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. As for Ryan, he will be back in town on Oct.3 for the team's Week 5 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both of the franchise icons were recently surprised regarding their inductions and their reactions were released by the team on social media. As it relates to Blank, he was under the belief that he was going to see the team's new draft pick but was instead met with the news of his enshrinement.

Blank acquired the team in 2002 and helped bring tremendous success. Before his arrival, the team had not enjoyed consecutive winning seasons. Under his ownership, the Falcons are 178-176-1 with eight playoff appearances that include two NFC Championship trips and a Super Bowl berth.

As for Ryan, who is now serving as an NFL on CBS analyst, he thought he was returning to the Falcons facility to simply speak to the team. While he did deliver an impeccable speech, new coach Raheem Morris ended it with the news that he'd be entering the Ring of Honor.

Ryan was the No. 3 overall pick of the Falcons in 2008 out of Boston College and would quickly establish himself as the greatest quarterback the franchise has ever had. He has the most passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions in franchise history and went 120-102-0 as the club's starter.

At the moment, there are 12 members of Atlanta's Ring of Honor and the induction of both Blank and Ryan will soon bring it to 14.