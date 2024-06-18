At this point, it would be easier to name the starting AFC North wideouts who actually participated in their team's respective spring workouts. Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins didn't take part in OTAs because of their desire to receive new contracts. Like Higgins, Cleveland's Amari Cooper decided to skip both OTAs and mandatary minicamp as he looks to receive a contract extension.

The Bengals appear to be in the clear with both Chase (who participated in minicamp) and Higgins (who signed his franchise tag earlier this week). And while Cooper's contract situation is still ongoing, Browns general manager Andrew Berry's recent quotes on the matter would suggest a similar result to the one that's unfolding in Cincinnati will ultimately happen in Cleveland.

"What I will say about Amari is since he's been a member of the Cleveland Browns, he's obviously been a high-level, Pro Bowl-caliber receiver," Berry said, via NFL Media. "But he's also a great teammate and he's a great professional. We're happy to have him as a member of the organization.

"Sometimes all teams will have periods where they go through this type of situation, but it does not change our affinity for Amari. We'll navigate the business considerations, the business aspects, as it goes, but he is a big part of our team, and just as important, he's a big part of our culture."

Amari Cooper CLE • WR • #2 TAR 128 REC 72 REC YDs 1250 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

Cooper, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Monday, is entering the final year of a five-year, $100 million extension that he signed back in 2020 when he still a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Nineteen receivers are slated to make more than Cooper's 2024 base salary of $20 million.

While he's entering his 10th season, Cooper showed no signs of slowing down in 2023. In fact, you could argue that his most recent season was his best so far.

In 15 games, Cooper caught 72 passes for a career-high 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. He was utterly dominant in Cleveland's Week 15 win over the Texans, when he caught 11 of 15 targets for a franchise record 265 yards and two touchdowns. That day, Cooper became only the second player in NFL history to have 200-yard receiving games for three different franchises.

Cooper's projected market value is slated at just $88.289 million over four years for an average annual salary of $22 million, according to Spotrac. Cooper's quarterback, Deshaun Watson, feels that his teammate is worth every penny of whatever contract he signs next.

"He's the best in the game, and I believe that," Watson recently said, via Pro Football Talk. "He shows it each and every year. He showed it the last two years with different quarterbacks. So, I think you got to put him up there, if not the best."