The Dallas Cowboys are making more news for the players they have let go than the ones they have brought aboard so far during free agency. That trend continued on Friday when Dallas released Michael Gallup and Leighton Vander Esch in an effort to save salary cap space, per ESPN.

Vander Esch will be released with a failed physical designation while Gallup will count as a post-June 1 release. The Cowboys will save $2,147,059 in cap space with the Vander Esch release and $9.5 million with the Gallup release, per Over the Cap.

Gallup was a 1,000-yard receiver with the Cowboys in 2019, which was his best season as he finished with 1,107 yards and six touchdowns (16.8 yards per catch). He started 67 of 86 games with the Cowboys, having 266 catches for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns (14.1 yards per catch). Over his last three seasons, the 28-year-old Gallup had 108 catches for 1,287 yards and eight touchdowns. He had three years and $45.55 million remaining on his contract.

Vander Esch was a Second Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl linebacker in his rookie season with the Cowboys back in 2018. That was the only season he had 100+ tackles in his career. Injuries have gotten the better of Vander Esch, who has missed 15 of the past 34 games over the past two seasons and 29 games over his six seasons in the league. He had one year and $4.4 million remaining on his contract.

The Cowboys will have to replace two more starters on a team that lost Tyler Biadasz and Tony Pollard in free agency. Tyron Smith and Jayron Kearse are also free agents.