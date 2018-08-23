Cowboys starting center out indefinitely after being diagnosed with rare disorder

The mysterious pain that's been plaguing Travis Frederick over the past month has finally been diagnosed.

The Cowboys center announced on Wednesday that he has Guillain-Barre syndrome. According to the Mayo Clinic, the syndrome is a rare disorder where the body's immune system attacks its nerves.

"After a very extensive examination and discovery process over the past few weeks, I have been diagnosed with having Guillain-Barre syndrome which is an auto-immune disease," Frederick said in a statement. "In the last 48 hours, I have received two treatments that address my condition, and I am feeling much better from an overall strength perspective. I will continue these treatments over the next few days."

Although doctors were able to detect the disorder in its early stages, Frederick made it clear that there's no timetable for when he might return to the field.

"I am very optimistic about my condition and the immediate future, as I have been told that the illness was detected at a fairly early stage," Frederick said. "My doctors have told me that it is not possible to determine a timetable for a return to the field right now, but I am hopeful that I will be able to play as soon as possible."

The diagnosis came roughly one week after Frederick decided to visit with a specialist. For most of training camp, the Cowboys center had been dealing with a pain that he thought was due to a stinger. However, the pain turned out to be Guillain-Barre syndrome, which can have some of the same symptoms as a stinger.

"I am deeply grateful for all of the people who have expressed concern for me throughout the past four weeks, and my teammates and the Cowboys organization have provided me and my family with tremendous support," Frederick said.

Earlier this week, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett admitted that the team still wasn't sure what was wrong with Frederick.

"I don't want to comment further than what I've said," Garrett said, via NBCFW.com. "We're getting some stuff done the last couple days with Travis and once we get that information we'll find out what his status is."

The four-time Pro Bowler has never missed a game in his five-year career with the Cowboys.