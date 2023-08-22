FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have lost one of their camp standouts for the year before the season even began as rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown tore his left ACL in the team's Week 2 preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, according to the Dallas Morning News. He reportedly had an MRI Sunday to confirm the diagnosis. Dallas Cowboys COO and EVP Stephen Jones went as far as to declare Overshown the team's top rookie entering the 2023 season.

"Overshown was leading our rookie class in terms of draft picks, and it [his season-ending torn ACL] is just difficult to see guys like that who you know are going to be significant on the field in terms of their contributions this year," Jones said Tuesday. "First of all, you feel for the players. They're top-notch young men. That's why they are successful. But the great news is they have a bright future, and you know, if you're going to have something happen, early is the best time to have it because they'll get through this rehab and have a full offseason to go. The future is bright as as far as we're concerned."

Overshown, selected in the third round with the 90th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was injured in the first quarter while making a tackle on Seahawks rookie running back Zach Charbonnet. He laid on the ground grabbing at his left knee for a time, but eventually got up and walked off the field. However, he was then transported via cart to the locker room. Shortly afterwards, the Cowboys ruled out Overshown for the rest of the night with a knee injury.

This is a tough blow for the Cowboys, as Overshown has impressed through training camp. There isn't as much depth at their inside linebacker position behind Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark. Jabril Cox, a Dallas fourth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, and journeyman Malik Jefferson are likely next in line to fill in for the loss of Overshown. Safeties Donovan Wilson, Jayron Kearse, and Malik Hooker have all moonlighted in linebacker spots in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's defense.

"The other great news is as I do think think is it's the deepest team we've had in years, and this is going to be the hardest 53 cutdown that we've had in years and years," Jones said. "Dan [Quinn] has a good plan for how he's going to handle losing Overshown. You know, we have safeties who can play linebacker, that's the way Dan designs his defense. You got a guy like [undrafted safety] Juanyeh [Thomas] out there, playing really well playing at a high level in both preseason games and practices and has certainly made his way into the picture to add more depth at safety. Then, we have some safeties who can do a lot of things that Overshown can do."