Cowboys' Stephen Jones clears the air regarding Dak Prescott: 'He's our quarterback'

As the start of the franchise tag designation period looms for the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott, chief operating officer and executive vice president Stephen Jones laid to rest any concern regarding Prescott's future.

Although Jones said the Cowboys have not met or negotiated with Prescott's agent, Todd France, since September, he said Prescott is the team's franchise quarterback.

"Dak's our quarterback. He's our quarterback for the future," Jones said, via Michael Gehliken of the Dallas Morning News. "We have nothing but the greatest respect for him. ...There's no thoughts like that."

Prescott is coming off a career season with the Cowboys, throwing for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for a 99.7 passer rating. His successful season didn't result in a Cowboys playoff appearance, as Dallas finished in second place in the NFC East with a 8-8 record. Prescott has thrown for 15,778 yards, 97 touchdowns and 36 interceptions in four seasons, never missing a start as the Cowboys have gone 40-24 in games he's played, winning two NFC East titles.

Jones also said there would be no new contract with Prescott nor wide receiver Amari Cooper until the CBA rules for the 2020 league year have been decided. CBS Sports colleague Patrik Walker has reported the two sides are now engaged in driven discussions that could see Prescott agree to terms before mid-March (the franchise tag deadline is March 12).

Jones also declined to state which franchise tag the Cowboys plan to use on Prescott, whether exclusive or non-exclusive. Bottom line: The Cowboys want Prescott to be their quarterback for a long time.

"Our goal is to get it done with Dak," Jones said. "I know he wants to be here. We want him to be here long-term. He's our guy."