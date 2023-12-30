A pivotal NFC matchup features the Detroit Lions (11-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (10-5) linking up on Saturday night. This matchup has significant playoff-seeding implications as Detroit can still get as high as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Lions are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC, meanwhile, the Cowboys are in the fifth spot. In Week 16, the Lions clinched their first-ever NFC North division title.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Dallas. Dallas is a 5.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 52.5 in the latest Lions vs. Cowboys odds.

Cowboys vs. Lions spread: Dallas -5.5

Cowboys vs. Lions over/under: 52.5 points

Cowboys vs. Lions money line: Dallas -252, Detroit +207

DET: The Lions have hit the 1H ML in 14 of their last 20 games

DAL: The Cowboys have hit the 1H Game Total Over in their last 9 games at home

Why Lions can cover

The Lions pass-catchers complement each well. Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is the No. 1 option in the aerial attack. St. Brown runs crisp routes that create a great deal of separation. The USC product is tied for third in the league in receptions (106), fifth in receiving yards (1,281) and tied for seventh in receiving touchdowns (8). He's supplied eight games with at least 100 receiving yards.

In his last outing, St. Brown reeled in 12 catches for 106 yards and one touchdown. Tight end Sam LaPorta has made a massive impact in his rookie season. The Iowa product is fifth among tight ends in receiving yards (776) and first in touchdowns (9). On Dec. 16 versus the Broncos, he snagged five catches for 56 yards and three scores. See which team to pick here.

Why Cowboys can cover

Dallas' defense has been very disruptive on all three levels. This group ranks seventh in the NFL in total defense (299.7), fifth in pass defense (184) and ninth in total sacks (42). Linebacker Micah Parsons is one of the most dominant edge rushers in the game. Parsons has violent hands with the quickness to line up all across the defensive line. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is tied for seventh in the league in sacks (13) with 53 total tackles.

The Cowboys can send different waves of pass-rushers, as four players have at least four sacks on the year. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong uses his long arms and burst to evade blocks. Armstrong has recorded 32 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa has been a forceful presence in the middle of the defense. Odighizuwa gains leverage with ease, recording 44 total stops, nine tackles for loss and three sacks. See which team to pick here.

