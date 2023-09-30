The New England Patriots (1-2) will visit the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) in a NFL Week 4 cross-conference matchup on Sunday. The Cowboys picked up their first loss of the year in Week 3, falling to the Arizona Cardinals, 28-16. Meanwhile, the Patriots notched their first win of the season, topping the New York Jets, 15-10. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 8-6 and have hit the over in two of three games this season.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Dallas is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Cowboys are 6.5-point favorites in Patriots vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under for total points is 43.5. Before making any Patriots vs. Cowboys picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Patriots vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Patriots spread: Dallas -6.5

Cowboys vs. Patriots Over/Under: 43.5 points

Cowboys vs. Patriots money line: Dallas -282, New England +231

NE: Patriots are 1-2 against the spread in 2023

DAL: Cowboys are 2-1 against the spread in 2023

Why Cowboys can cover

The Cowboys have a well-rounded and explosive offensive unit. Dallas is 11th in the league in total offense (354.3) and eighth in rushing (147). Running back Tony Pollard is leading the way on the ground. Pollard is very elusive and shifty in the open field with plenty of quickness. The 2022 Pro Bowler is leading the team in carries (62), rushing yards (264), and touchdowns (two). In Week 3, Pollard had 23 carries for 122 yards.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has complete command of the offense with plenty of velocity on his throws. The Mississippi State product has completed 67% of his passes for 647 yards and three passing touchdowns. In Week 2 versus the New York Jets, Prescott went 31 of 38 for 255 yards and two passing scores. Dallas has scored 30-plus points in two of the three games this season.

Why Patriots can cover

Bill Belichick's teams always have stout and solid defenses. This season is no different thus far with the Patriots ranked fifth in the NFL in both total defense (270.3) and pass defense (177). Safety Jabrill Peppers has been all over the field for this unit. Peppers has strong athleticism and instincts, racking up 19 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble. He's finished with at least six total tackles in every game this season.

Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez is off to a strong start. The Oregon product can play either man or zone coverage well. The 2023 first-round pick is tied for third on the team in total tackles (16) with one sack, one interception, and three pass deflections. On September 17 versus the Dolphins, Gonzalez had six tackles, one pass breakup, and one interception.

