The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line is receiving significant upgrades with the return of two key starters in Week 4 as eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time First-Team All-Pro right guard Zack Martin (ankle) and Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) are active and will play. Both practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday and Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, a 28-16 stunning defeat.

Perhaps their return will help solve their red zone woes as Dallas went 1 for 5 in its trips inside the 20 a week ago. The red zone was the offense's primary focus this week as quarterback Dak Prescott said they were "real pissed off" about how things went down in Week 3. However, Dallas will stay have to make do without eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro selection Tyron Smith, who is out with a knee injury. Smith, 32 years old, dressed last week, but he did not enter the game after feeling off in warm-ups.

That means Dallas' front five will likely include journeyman Chuma Edoga at left tackle, 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith at left guard, Biadasz at center, Martin at right guard and Terence Steele at right tackle.