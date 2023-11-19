Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been on a historic tear since Week 6, entering Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers with three straight games with 10 or more catches and 150 or more receiving yards -- the first player in NFL history to do so.

On Sunday, he made more history.

Lamb, 24, crossed the 1,000-yard threshold in 2023, making him the first player in Cowboys history to total three seasons of 1,000 or more receiving yards in his first four years. The 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft also tied some of the best receivers in team history -- Dez Bryant, Terrell Owens and Tony Hill -- for the third-most 1,000-yard seasons ever.

Most seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards in Dallas Cowboys history

Players Seasons with 1,000+ Yards Michael Irvin 7 Jason Witten 4 CeeDee Lamb 3 Terrell Owens 3 Tony Hill 3

Lamb broke the 1,000-yard mark in just 10 games this season, trailing only Irvin during the 1995 season (nine games) for the fastest amount of time to break 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. Irvin set the Cowboys' single-season records for catches (111) and receiving yards (1,603) that year, marks Lamb was on pace to beat entering Week 11.