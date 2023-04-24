Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are no longer teammates (for now), yet the Dallas Cowboys' ex-dynamic duo won't stay apart because they don't share the same locker room. When Prescott was conducting his offseason throwing workouts, Elliott was there with him.

"He's my best friend," Prescott said, via NFL.com. "Hell yeah I'm throwing with him."

While Prescott and Elliott remain close, could the Cowboys quarterback convince his team to bring Elliott back?

Elliott was arguably the worst starting running back in the league last season, finishing last in the NFL in yards per carry (3.8), tackles avoided (32), and percentage of runs that went for 10-plus yards (7.4%). While the end for Elliott in Dallas wasn't great, he was one of the best running backs in Cowboys history. Third on the all-time list in rushing yards for the Cowboys (8,262), Elliott rushed for 1,000 yards four times in seven seasons, while also reaching double digits in rushing touchdowns four times and earning three Pro Bowl appearances.

So why would Dallas have to wait for a potential Elliott reunion? The move to cut Elliott will be processed as a post-June 1 cut, but Elliott can sign with any team he wants right now. The Cowboys will see $10.9 million in cap relief as a result and will be left with $5.82 million in dead money on this year's cap. Elliott was owed $64.76 million for the remainder of his contract, but there was no guaranteed salary remaining on his deal (hence the release by Dallas in the first place).

Elliott led the NFL in rushing yards per game in three consecutive seasons (2016-2018) and the league in rushing yards twice (2016, 2018). His rushing yards per game numbers have declined each season as a result of the number of touches accumulated over the course of his career, averaging a career-low 58.4 rushing yards per game and 3.8 yards per carry in 2022.

Dallas could bring Elliott back on a new contract, but Eliiott would have to be patient in order to make that happen.