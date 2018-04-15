Dak Prescott on Dez Bryant's release: He's 'going to be a hard guy to replace'

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with Dez Bryant earlier this week, cutting their all-time leader in receiving touchdowns loose after eight seasons with the team. The timing of the move was curious, as it didn't save the Cowboys any additional money to wait until mid-April to release Dez; and needless to say, Dez was not happy about any of it.

During an interview with NFL Network, Dez even pointed fingers at some of his former teammates. "I'll say this right here: I believe that 'Garrett guys' (are to blame). I would say that," he said. "I won't put no names out, but they know and I want them to know. I know," Bryant also said. "I'll shoot them a text message and let them know. Little do they know is, you know, they can wear that 'C' all they want to, but in that locker room ... they know who they communicate with. Everybody knows where the real love is at. I'm not throwing anybody under the bus, but that's the difference between me and them."

One of those guys that wore a 'C' last season was quarterback Dak Prescott, who responded to the idea that he might have had something to do with Dez's release.

"I'm in my second year," Prescott said, per the Cowoboys' official website. "As much as you want to say, 'I want a say-so' or this and that, those guys get paid a lot more than me. That's what those guys get paid to do. That's not my decision. I didn't really know if it was happening. I can't say I thought it would fully happen."

Dak also made it known that he thinks the Cowboys will have a hard time replacing what Dez brought to the team.

"He's a great player. He did a lot of great things for us," Prescott said. "He was a guy, man-to-man, you go to. At this point, we've got to figure that out with the guys we've got I'm sure we'll go after guys in the draft or free agency. All I can do is continue to get better at my job.

"Dez is going to be a hard guy to replace. He's a talented guy. He will be missed."

Dallas has only Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley, Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson, Ryan Switzer, and Noah Brown at receiver now. There's not a No. 1 wideout in the bunch, making it seem all but assured that the team will take a wide receiver early in this month's draft. Considering the financial ramifications of keeping Williams and Beasley beyond this season as opposed to cutting them, it would not be a surprise if there was even more turnover in that room by this time next year. The Cowboys cleaned house of their defensive backs last offseason, and it looks like a similar wholesale change is already underway in their passing offense.