Dak Prescott sets bold Cowboys career goal that he might not be able to live up to

The Dallas Cowboys have existed since 1960 and over the past 58 seasons, they've had some of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. From Roger Staubach to Troy Aikman to Tony Romo, it's hard to argue with the pedigree that the Cowboys have produced at the game's most important position.

Although Dak Prescott isn't quite on the team's quarterback Mt. Rushmore yet, it sounds like he plans to be there by the end of his career. During an interview this week at the Cowboys' annual Reliant Home Run Derby, Prescott revealed that he's set a pretty lofty career goal for himself: He wants to be remembered as the best quarterback in Cowboys history.

The subject came up on Wednesday after Prescott was asked if there's any pressure that comes with potentially signing a huge contract after the 2018 season.

"I want to be the best I can," Prescott said, via the Dallas Morning News. "I want to be the best quarterback that the Cowboys ever had. So when I go in each and every day, it's just about being the best player I can be. All that stuff comes when you play the game well."

If Prescott wants to be the best quarterback in Cowboys history, he's definitely going to have to win a few Super Bowls. The Cowboys have two Hall of Famers in Aikman and Staubach, who both won multiple Lombardi trophies during their career. There's also Romo, who is the team's career passing leader with 34,183 yards.

As a matter of fact, just catching Danny White would be impressive. The Cowboys starting quarterback nearly 40 years ago, White led the team to three straight NFC title games in the early 1980s (1980-82). There's also Don Meredith, who led the Cowboys to three straight division title wins.

Basically, if Prescott ends his career as best quarterback in team history, he'll no doubt be a surefire Hall of Famer. Although Prescott might not be the best quarterback yet, he's definitely the best bargain. The 24-year-old quarterback is set to make just $630,000 in 2018, which is the lowest number for any starter in the NFL.

The good news for Prescott is that he won't be a budget quarterback much longer. After the 2018 season, the Cowboys are allowed to negotiation an extension with him, and from the sound of it, the team is already planning to pay him big money.

"You know, at that position, it kind of is what it is," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said in early May. "I know Dak is going to have a great year this year. I hope it's up there. It's going to be as he deserves. He was a fourth-round pick. No one deserves to get paid fairly more than he does. We all see what some of the other guys who aren't Aaron Rodgers, who aren't Matt Ryan [are earning]. He's going to do well. We certainly know that's going to happen. We've got that planned in our budgeting for the salary cap."

If Prescott does turn into the best quarterback in Cowboys history, it wouldn't be shocking to see him get $35 million to $40 million per year when he signs his third contract, which would likely come in 2023 or 2024.