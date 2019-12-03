Dalvin Cook reportedly suffers clavicle injury on Monday Night Football, but says he'll 'be good to go'

Dalvin Cook exited the Vikings' primetime loss to the Seahawks early after he suffered what the team later called a shoulder injury following a fumble in the third quarter. While Minnesota may have lost their star running back for the rest of that Monday Night Football contest, it doesn't appear like the injury will be long-term.

While speaking to reporters after the game, Cook dismissed the idea that this ailment could be an issue for the rest of the season.

"I'm good. Part of the game," he said, via the official team website. "It's a physical sport, and that's what comes with it. I just had to fight through it. I'll be good, though."

He later added: "I'll be good to go."

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Cook is dealing with a clavicle injury. Nothing is broken, but it is very painful when he gets hit in that area like he did on Monday night. He did hurt his chest a couple of weeks ago after taking a hard hit against the Denver Broncos and was limited in practice on Wednesday.

"When he went to punch for the ball, he just hit me right on it, and it was kind of like a different feeling. It was different," Cook recalled when asked about the hit he took on Monday from Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney that forced the fumble and knocked him out of the game. "He got me in a good spot, and that's what happened.

"It's a weird injury that I got," he continued. "I kind of tried to land where it didn't hurt, so it's kind of awkward the way I was landing. But like I said, it's a physical sport. End of the year, bumps and bruises, but I'll be all right."

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer also noted he wasn't worried about this being a potentially serious injury for Cook, so it does appear like things are looking positively for the back for the stretch run.

"[It was] precautionary. It's a lot that we've got ahead of us, and the guys that are behind me – Alex and [Mike] Boone and Ameer [Abdullah] – they're top guys," Cook said. "They could be starting on somebody's team. We've got a lot of trust in those guys. Alex came in and played a good game, Boone stepped in on some plays.

"So yeah, we just have to know what we've got ahead of us. We've got four crucial games ahead of us, and I have to be ready to go for those games. I was all-in for them holding me out and looking forward to what we've got ahead of us."

Cook, who entered Week 13 with 1,017 yards on the ground, finished the game with 64 yards from scrimmage, a rushing touchdown and that fumble before exiting.

While he may have dodged a major bullet, it may be worth putting a claim in for backup Alexander Mattison in your fantasy leagues just in case. If Cook missed any time at all due to the injury, CBS Sports Fantasy Editor Chris Towers notes that Mattison could be a league-winning addition.