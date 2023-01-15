The Buffalo Bills will begin what the organization hopes to be a deep postseason run on Sunday when they host the Dolphins on Super Wild Card Weekend. As they do that, Damar Hamlin will be cheering them on from his home.

The Bills safety, who went into cardiac arrest on the field during Buffalo's "Monday Night Football" matchup in Cincinnati two weeks ago, took to social media on Sunday afternoon just prior to kickoff between his Bills and the Dolphins.

He noted that his "heart is with my guys as they compete today" and he'll watch them from home as he continues to focus on his recovery.

"Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them!" Hamlin tweeted.

On Jan. 2, Hamlin was rushed off the field via ambulance after being down for nearly 10 minutes following a tackle of Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. The 24-year-old initially got up following the play, but then collapsed and medical personnel needed to perform CPR as he lay motionless on the turf.

Hamlin was then taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he spent over a week in critical condition, and required assistance breathing through a ventilator. Days later, Hamlin awoke and doctors noted he was marking remarkable progress and was neurologically intact. He was soon able to breathe on his own, walk around and talk.

He was cleared to go home on Wednesday after undergoing final tests at Buffalo General Medical Center, and even met with his teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday. He had first spoken to his teammates via FaceTime on Jan. 6 from the hospital and was live-tweeting Buffalo's regular-season finale against the Patriots last Sunday, including the moment Nyheim Hines ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

Of course, Hamlin's remarkable progress and continued support should help propel a Bills team that has aspirations of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy next month in Glendale, Arizona.