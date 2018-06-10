Delanie Walker says he would welcome Dez Bryant to the Titans 'with open arms'

It's been nearly two months since the Dallas Cowboys cut ties with Dez Bryant, and the receiver is still sitting on the open market. There has been some minor interest in Bryant's services (he reportedly turned down a multi-year offer from the Ravens) but he's yet to find a new team. It was also recently reported that we shouldn't expect him to land anywhere until training camp.

But while the market on him has been cool in general, there is at least one player who would be in favor of his team adding Bryant: Titans tight end Delanie Walker.

"We've got some good, premier receivers on our team, Corey Davis, Rishard Matthews," Walker said this week, per the Dallas Morning News. "It's another element if they was to bring him to the team. If he can help us out, gladly I would welcome him with open arms."

Walker believes that once teams get into camp and realize they need an outside receiver, they'll start getting interested in adding Bryant. And he believes that Bryant will show whoever ends up signing him that he's got plenty left in the tank.

"I see him in my type of situation, you know, an older vet guy," Walker said. "And I'm able to play at a high level, so I'm still sure he's able to play at a high level. People have got to remember, it's football. Some years you're going to have bad years, some years you're going to have good years. And, you know, they've got to look at the better years he had than him having one bad year."

Bryant was indeed pretty bad last year, setting a career low in yards per reception while catching just 52 percent of passes thrown his way. After averaging 91 catches, 1,312 yards, and 14 touchdowns from 2012 through 2014, Bryant has averaged just 50 for 678 and six scores over the past three seasons. He still has the ability to make contested catches in tight space, but he has increasingly struggled to create separation of late. If a team decides it values his ability to win near the end zone, he could make a difference for them, but his days of being a bona fide No. 1 wideout that dominates games all over the field might be behind him at this point.