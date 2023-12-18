Derrick Henry had no words for what arguably was the worst day in his NFL career. Henry was a non-factor in Sunday's overtime loss to the Houston Texans, rushing 16 times for nine yards and having four catches for one yard.

That's 20 touches for 10 yards for those counting at home. Henry had the fewest scrimmage yards in a game since 1950 for any player who had 20 touches or more, per CBS Sports Research. He's the first player to have 20 touches and fewer than 15 scrimmage yards in a game. Henry averaged 0.5 yards per touch.

The performance made Henry question his future with the Tennessee Titans, who were eliminated from playoff contention with three games remaining.

"Definitely today you had that feeling," Henry said after the game, via a team transcript. "We had a hope of kind of slipping in there. and then being eliminated, knowing its three games left. I've been here my whole career. I definitely want to go out strong, which isn't the case. Just trying to give it my all these last three games and leave it all on the field."

This season has been a trying one for Henry, who has 230 carries for 884 yards and 10 touchdowns. The 3.8 yards per carry is a career low, and the 63.1 rushing yards per game is also a career worst.

Henry will be a free agent after the season, and the Titans are in the midst of a rebuild with Will Levis as the quarterback. The Henry era -- along with Ryan Tannehill -- appears to be in its final weeks. Henry is turning 30 in January and has double-digit rushing touchdowns in six consecutive seasons, but he may have to continue his NFL career elsewhere.

"I put a lot on myself. I feel like I could be better and do a lot of things better," Henry said. "But at the end of the day, this is what it is. I'm always going continue to work hard and work to continue to improve. Never going point the finger and never going to blame anybody else.

"If anything, I'm gonna criticize myself first if I do, not anybody else, and that's just what it is this year."