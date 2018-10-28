DeSean Jackson reportedly requested a trade out of Tampa but Bucs have so far refused to trade him

The 2018 NFL trade deadline is just a few days away. If Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson gets his way, he'll be playing elsewhere by the middle of next week.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jackson requested a trade away from Tampa. The Bucs, however, have so far refused to honor that request.

#Bucs WR DeSean Jackson requested a trade from Tampa Bay, sources say. The team has resisted. But an intriguing name to watch. My story: https://t.co/CeoQcy5SAc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2018

Jackson has been working alongside Mike Evans and second-year wideout Chris Godwin in three-receiver sets, but lately has seen Godwin move ahead of him when the Bucs go to two-wide looks. He signed in Tampa on a three-year, $33.5 million contract prior to last season.

Jackson disappointed during his first year with the Bucs, catching 50 passes for 668 yards and three scores. He got off to a hot start to this season with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center but has cooled down considerably since Jameis Winston resumed the starting role. Jackson has this year and next left on his contract, but there is no guaranteed money remaining on his deal so any team that trades for him could easily could him next offseason and wide his 2019 salary off the books. He's owed the prorated portion of $11 million base salary this year, and $10 million in 2019.

A team looking to add some deep speed to its roster could check in on Jackson, and the Eagles (his former team) have been floated as a possible landing spot in recent weeks. Philly signed Mike Wallace this offseason to bring a speed element to its offense, but he has been injured for most of the year.