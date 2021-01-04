Deshaun Watson had too good of a 2020 season for the Houston Texans to finish with one of the worst records in the NFL. Watson led the NFL in passing yards (4,823) and yards per attempt (8.9), was third in completion percentage (70.2), seventh in touchdowns (33), and second in passer rating (112.4) -- yet the Texans finished 4-12 for the second time in four seasons.

Houston fired head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien in October and the process has begun to find both positions. The Texans job is attractive because Watson is a proven franchise quarterback -- and one of the best in the NFL -- despite Houston not having a first or second-round pick in the 2021 draft and an unfriendly cap situation.

A new head coach can get Houston back to the top of the AFC South, but Watson wants more than a master at the Xs and Os.

"I mean, we just need a whole culture shift," Watson told reporters Monday. "We just need new energy. We need discipline, we need structure, we need a leader so we can follow that leader as players. That's what we need. We've got to have the love of not just the game of football because that's what we do, but the love for people and the people in this organization. We've all got to be on the same page.

"There's too many different minds, too many different ideas and too many people who think they have this power and it's not like that. We need someone that stands tall and this is who we're following and this is the way it goes, and we're going to do it this way to win."

The Texans have asked permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching position. Bieniemy has led the Chiefs to the top-ranked offense in two of his three seasons as the Chiefs offensive coordinator while helping Patrick Mahomes capture a league MVP in 2018 and a Super Bowl MVP last season.

Watson didn't say much regarding Bieniemy's potential interview, but it's a hire he would appear to be on board with.

"I've probably met him, I think, through passing -- I think after the couple of games we've played the Chiefs. I haven't really sat down or been around him too much, but I've heard nothing but great things about him," Watson said. "We'll see where that goes but I've heard nothing but great things from coach and all the players in KC about Eric."