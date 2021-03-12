Dez Bryant already announced he's not returning to the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, even though the 32-year-old wide receiver still wants to continue his NFL career. Bryant already has his next destination picked out, but will this potential NFC contender want his services next season?

The former Pro Bowler is hoping that's the case, as Bryant wishes to join the Arizona Cardinals in free agency.

"That would be dope being next to my boy D Hop [Deandre Hopkins], Christian Kirk, Kyler Murray," Bryant told TMZ Sports Thursday. "I think they have a dope offense. I feel like they got a dope defense. I think they got a dope coach (Kliff Kingsbury)... If I had to choose, yeah, if that opportunity presented itself, I think I would take it."

Bryant also said he would link back up with Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys "if it was possible," and said he "likes what they got going on." The former Cowboys All-Pro won't rule out Dallas, but that chapter in his career may very well be over.

If Bryant were to play for the Cardinals, he would be a No. 3 or No. 4 option behind Hopkins, Kirk, and Larry Fitzgerald (if the future Hall of Fame wide receiver were to return for 2021). Bryant admitted he likes more "one-on-one" opportunities in a non-No. 1 role.

Bryant was solid in his comeback attempt with the Ravens last season, finishing with six catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns in 129 snaps. This was after being out of football for two years thanks to an Achilles injury -- with Bryant catching a touchdown pass for the first time in three years.

Now that Bryant has a comeback under his belt, finding the right team in free agency is his new goal. He's looking to keep playing as long as he can.

"Whatever fits me. I'm looking for the best situation," Bryant said. "I'm taking my time, I'm excited. I'm looking forward to (free agency) and just grinding."