Dez Bryant went to a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert with Jerry Jones at AT&T Stadium
Dez has had a contentious relationship with the Cowboys since he was released back in April
Back in April, Dez Bryant was cut by the Dallas Cowboys, who did not want to pay the remaining money on his contract for the below-average production they'd gotten from the receiver over the previous few seasons. Ever since then, Dez has had a contentious relationship with the Cowboys, criticizing many of his former teammates and especially head coach Jason Garrett and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.
One person in the organization that he has maintained respect for, however, is owner Jerry Jones. So perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised that on Tuesday night, Dez apparently took in a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Otherwise known as Jerry World.)
Here's a photo of the two, presumably in Jerry's booth.
The Cowboys began their season with a tough loss to the Carolina Panthers during which no receiver other than Cole Beasley did much of anything at all. Beasley has said the Cowboys' critics are "full of poop," so we should not necessarily expect the Cowboys to bring Bryant back into the fold. Dez himself is still tweeting up a storm and imagining himself in other uniforms, but has yet to come to an agreement with another team.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jalen Ramsey may live out hockey dream
NHL players might not be thrilled about this
-
Nick Foles will start again in Week 2
Foles struggled in Week 1 for the Eagles but could bounce back against Tampa this week
-
Bills bench Peterman, will start Allen
Peterman has been dreadful whenever given the opportunity to start
-
NFL DFS, Week 2: Top DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
QB Power Ranks Week 2: Carr in trouble?
Ranking every starting quarterback from 1-32 every week for the whole season, let's go
-
Draft: Lawrence more than space-eater DT
The Tigers' mammoth defensive linemen plays with rare athleticism, refined skill for a 6-foot-4,...