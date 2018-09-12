Dez Bryant went to a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert with Jerry Jones at AT&T Stadium

Back in April, Dez Bryant was cut by the Dallas Cowboys, who did not want to pay the remaining money on his contract for the below-average production they'd gotten from the receiver over the previous few seasons. Ever since then, Dez has had a contentious relationship with the Cowboys, criticizing many of his former teammates and especially head coach Jason Garrett and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.

One person in the organization that he has maintained respect for, however, is owner Jerry Jones. So perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised that on Tuesday night, Dez apparently took in a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Otherwise known as Jerry World.)

Here's a photo of the two, presumably in Jerry's booth.

Dez Bryant sitting with Jerry Jones at last night’s Beyonce and Jay-Z concert (via ⁦@Wagaknack⁩) pic.twitter.com/DV4kiXWKxt — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 12, 2018

The Cowboys began their season with a tough loss to the Carolina Panthers during which no receiver other than Cole Beasley did much of anything at all. Beasley has said the Cowboys' critics are "full of poop," so we should not necessarily expect the Cowboys to bring Bryant back into the fold. Dez himself is still tweeting up a storm and imagining himself in other uniforms, but has yet to come to an agreement with another team.