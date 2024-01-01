The Miami Dolphins will be without a star pass rusher for the playoffs. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL late in Sunday's 56-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and he will miss the remainder of the season, per NFL Media.

Chubb had an MRI on Monday that revealed the extent of the injury. The 27-year-old was carted off the field after suffering the non-contact knee injury with just three minutes left in the game.

Here is a look at when the injury occurred:

After the game, head coach Mike McDaniel admitted that he should not have had Chubb in the game at the time, considering the score of the game -- the 'Fins were down 30 points at the time -- and how little time remained.

"It doesn't look very smart at all," McDaniel said.

This season, Chubb has 74 combined tackles, 29 solo tackles and 11 sacks. The fifth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, Chubb was traded to the Dolphins two years ago for a first-round pick and Chase Edmonds.

The 11-5 Dolphins have the AFC East title on the line next week when they face the 10-6 Buffalo Bills. Miami has clinched a playoff spot already, but their seeding has not yet been secured. Right now, the Dolphins are the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but things could change next week and now they will not have their pass rusher to help them.