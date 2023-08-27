An unfortunate scene led to the Dolphins and Jaguars canceling the remaining 8 minutes and 32 seconds of Saturday night's preseason game. The game was called after Dolphins rookie receiver Daewood Davis suffered an injury. Both coaches agreed to suspend the game with the Jaguars leading 31-18.

The Dolphins released a statement on social media stating Davis has been released from the hospital and will travel home to Miami today with team personnel.

The Dolphins also posted an update on Davis via social media after the game was called.

"We're just hoping for a full recovery. Have had some good news and hope to have even better news going forward," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the game about Davis.

"He's a great spirit, first and foremost. He's magnetic. He's got a full personablity to him. … His teammates really root for (him). That tells you everything you need to know about a human being."

Davis was signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He played collegiately at Oregon and Western Kentucky. During his two years at Western Kentucky, Davis caught 15 touchdowns during his final two seasons in college while averaging 15.4 yards per catch.

"Doug (Pederson) and myself made the right call in that the two teams agreed that football shouldn't be played anymore tonight,'' McDaniel said.

"Without a shadow of the doubt I know that was the right call.''

We'll have more information on Davis' condition as soon as it becomes available.