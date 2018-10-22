Dolphins' Kenyan Drake raising money, collecting food and water for Hurricane Michael relief

Mental stress is mounting in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Michael, and Panhandle cities have already been declared catastrophically damaged due to the storm.

With the help of his Georgia high school, Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake is chipping in to help those affected.

The third-year veteran announced Monday on GoFundMe that he's raising $2,500 for Hurricane Michael relief and pledging support for donations at Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Georgia. A Southern supplies drive will be collecting everything from water, canned food and toiletries to batteries, flashlights and first-aid kits this week at Drake's high school, where he was once Georgia's Gatorade Football Player of the Year. And the Dolphins back is lending his hand to the cause.

"I have family directly affected by Hurricane Michael, as was part of my home state of Georgia, with serious devastation in Florida, my NFL home," Drake wrote on GoFundMe. "In conjunction with a supplies drive in Georgia, all funds raised here will go directly towards purchasing additional items needed to be delivered to emergency shelters."

The NFL donated $1 million to Hurricane Florence relief in September, but Drake is among the first NFL players to publicly campaign for Hurricane Michael relief. The league has, however, begun donations to storm-affected areas via Twitter.

Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google