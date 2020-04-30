Dolphins release defensive end and former Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton
Charlton will now be looking for a new NFL home
The Miami Dolphins are parting ways with one of their defensive ends, as they announced on Thursday that they were waiving Taco Charlton. The 25-year-old spent just one season with the Dolphins and recorded 21 combined tackles and a career-high five sacks in 10 games played. He will now be free to sign with another NFL team.
Charlton was originally drafted with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He showed promise during his senior season at Michigan by recording 10 sacks. Charlton spent the majority of his time in Dallas as DeMarcus Lawrence's backup and eventually his spot on the roster came into question. Two weeks into the 2019 season, the Cowboys made the decision to release him after failing to find a trade partner. In 27 games with the Cowboys, Charlton recorded 46 combined tackles and just four sacks.
Although Charlton played in just 10 games, he finished as the Dolphins' sack leader with five. He seemed to show some improvement during his lone season in Miami, so another team may take a flier on him. The Dolphins clearly viewed him as expendable, however, as they selected former Clemson defensive end Christian Wilkins with the No. 13 overall pick in last year's draft. In 2019, he recorded 56 combined tackles and two sacks in 16 games (14 starts).
The Dolphins had a big offseason as far as the defensive side of the ball goes. They signed linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson and also made Byron Jones the wealthiest cornerback in the league. The Dolphins also drafted three defensive linemen in the 2020 NFL Draft: Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis out of Alabama, defensive end Jason Strowbridge out of UNC and defensive end Curtis Weaver out of Boise State.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trent Williams: Vikings left trade talks
The longtime Washington left tackle opens up on his trade to San Francisco
-
Ravens to utilize all four RBs in 2020
The Ravens' rushing attack is just going to improve next season
-
Lamb to wear prestigious number with DAL
Dallas selected CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 pick at the 2020 draft
-
Bears sign WR Ted Ginn Jr., per report
Chicago had reportedly been on the lookout for a speed threat on the outside
-
What Saints didn't do in 2020 draft
The Saints sacrificed future capital to get players who may or may not help them win now
-
Resetting AFC South after 2020 draft
Evaluating the 2020 draft classes for the AFC North
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game