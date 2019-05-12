Dolphins sign former Bengals RB Mark Walton despite offseason arrests

The Miami Dolphins have added some depth to their running back room. The Dolphins announced several signings on Sunday, including among them for Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton.

We have signed the following tryout players: center Kirk Barron, cornerback Jamar Summers and running back Mark Walton. The team has waived/injured center Connor Hilland and safety Rob Rolle.



Full Release: https://t.co/c3aYwgKGoZ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 12, 2019

Walton was the Bengals' fourth-round pick in 2018. He played sparingly as a rookie, carrying 14 times for 34 yards and catching five passes for an additional 41 yards. He was released earlier this offseason after being arrested for the third time in three months.

New Bengals coach Zac Taylor indicated at the time of Walton's release that the team felt it was best to get a fresh start.

Zac Taylor even drops a comment into the release about waiving Mark Walton. That’s been a rarity in the past with these types of moves. pic.twitter.com/1CGyN3Px3b — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) April 6, 2019

Prior to being drafted by the Bengals, Walton starred at the University of Miami, and prior to that at Booker T. Washington High School in Miami.

Walton has talent but has also been prone to injury, and obviously to off-field issues as well. It's possible he could face league discipline under the personal conduct policy, though the NFL has been wildly inconsistent in meting out such punishment in the past. Either way, it appears he is getting a second chance in the NFL, and with his hometown team.