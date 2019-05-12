Dolphins sign former Bengals RB Mark Walton despite offseason arrests

Walton apparently impressed in his tryout, and will get a second chance from his hometown team

The Miami Dolphins have added some depth to their running back room. The Dolphins announced several signings on Sunday, including among them for Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton

Walton was the Bengals' fourth-round pick in 2018. He played sparingly as a rookie, carrying 14 times for 34 yards and catching five passes for an additional 41 yards. He was released earlier this offseason after being arrested for the third time in three months

New Bengals coach Zac Taylor indicated at the time of Walton's release that the team felt it was best to get a fresh start. 

Prior to being drafted by the Bengals, Walton starred at the University of Miami, and prior to that at Booker T. Washington High School in Miami. 

Walton has talent but has also been prone to injury, and obviously to off-field issues as well. It's possible he could face league discipline under the personal conduct policy, though the NFL has been wildly inconsistent in meting out such punishment in the past. Either way, it appears he is getting a second chance in the NFL, and with his hometown team.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

