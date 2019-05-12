Dolphins sign former Bengals RB Mark Walton despite offseason arrests
Walton apparently impressed in his tryout, and will get a second chance from his hometown team
The Miami Dolphins have added some depth to their running back room. The Dolphins announced several signings on Sunday, including among them for Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton.
Walton was the Bengals' fourth-round pick in 2018. He played sparingly as a rookie, carrying 14 times for 34 yards and catching five passes for an additional 41 yards. He was released earlier this offseason after being arrested for the third time in three months.
New Bengals coach Zac Taylor indicated at the time of Walton's release that the team felt it was best to get a fresh start.
Prior to being drafted by the Bengals, Walton starred at the University of Miami, and prior to that at Booker T. Washington High School in Miami.
Walton has talent but has also been prone to injury, and obviously to off-field issues as well. It's possible he could face league discipline under the personal conduct policy, though the NFL has been wildly inconsistent in meting out such punishment in the past. Either way, it appears he is getting a second chance in the NFL, and with his hometown team.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eagles will sign QB Cody Kessler
Kessler spent the first three years of his career with the Browns and Jaguars
-
Le'Veon will be at mandatory minicamp
Bell is not attending voluntary team activities this offseason
-
Jay Gruden declares open QB competition
Washington drafted Haskins No. 15 overall but is not handing him the starting job out of the...
-
Broncos won't trade Chris Harris Jr.
Harris is angling for a new deal heading into the final year of his contract
-
Giants add Mike Remmers to O-line mix
Remmers is expected to start at right tackle on an offensive line that disappointed a year...
-
Williams starstruck meeting Jets players
The third-overall pick in the draft opens up about meeting his new teammates for the first...