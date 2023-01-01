The Miami Dolphins are fighting for a playoff spot, and in Week 17 they're having to do it with their third-string quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater is questionable to return against New England Patriots after suffering a finger injury, the extent of which is not yet known. Skylar Thompson is in at quarterback to replace Bridgewater, the Dolphins' backup who was starting in place of Tua Tagovailoa.

Bridgwater suffered the injury with 2:51 left in the third quarter and went to the medical tent, spending significant time there as the medical personnel attempted to find a brace or splint for the finger. Before exiting, Bridgewater went 12-for-19 with 161 yards, one touchdown and one interception

Bridgewater started the Gillette Stadium matchup in place of starter Tua Tagovailoa, who is in the concussion protocol for the second time this season after going down hard last week.

On Thompson's first drive in the game, he was intercepted by the Patriots' Jonathan Jones on a pass intended for wide receiver Tyreek Hill. It was the Patriots' 18th interception of the year, which leads the NFL.

The Dolphins took Thompson, out of Kansas State, in the seventh round of the 2022 draft with the No. 247 overall pick. He has played in five games so far this season, starting one.