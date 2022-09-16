The height of a quarterback prospect is always taken into consideration by NFL general managers. While it's possible for shorter quarterbacks to find success at the next level -- such as Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray -- it's considered a plus if the quarterback possesses the height to see over the offensive line and deep into the secondary.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa measured in at 6-foot tall at the 2020 NFL Combine, and listed as 6-1 on the Dolphins' official roster. He's one of the shorter quarterbacks in the NFL, and he was recently honest in speaking about how his height affects him as a passer.

"For me, for instance if we have a slant and we have an over-the-ball player, and another player in the alley and the flat. For me, I can't see because I'm not the biggest guy out there," Tagovailoa said Thursday. "So if I can't see you, you can't see me, I can't get you the ball. Spacing ... with the guys. So if you can't see me, get somewhere to where you can see me then I can see you, then I can hit you."

As Tagovailoa mentions, spacing helps with this issue. This is certainly something most quarterbacks lacking in height won't admit to, but Miami's quarterback is different. He has quickly evolved into one of the most polarizing players at his position, with some believing he has the potential to be a very good signal-caller, while others don't see him as a legitimate starter.

The third-year quarterback completed 23 of 33 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown in the Dolphins' 20-7 season-opening victory over the New England Patriots. The win moved Tua to 4-0 against Bill Belichick, which ties John Elway for the most QB wins without a loss against the legendary head coach.

With upgrades made at wide receiver, running back, along the offensive line and at head coach this offseason, 2022 is certainly a prove-it year for Tagovailoa. He is 7-1 over his past eight starts. That's tied with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for the third-most QB wins in that span.