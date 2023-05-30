Despite residing in a loaded AFC East division, the Miami Dolphins have sky-high expectations in 2023. Mike McDaniel finished 9-8 and made the playoffs in his first season as head coach, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a career year despite dealing with multiple concussions.

Miami went 8-5 with Tagovailoa under center, and his Dolphins teammates are expecting more wins in 2023 with the kind of weaponry he has at his disposal. Tyreek Hill said recently that his quarterback is going to go "crazy" this upcoming season.

"Obviously we got one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL and I'm sticking to my stance on that," Hill said, via click2houston.com. "So having Tua at quarterback and having the offensive guru we have in our head coach is wonderful. Having those weapons at his disposal, he's going to go crazy. He can have me and [Jaylen] Waddle on one side, Devon [Achane] and Raheem [Mostert] on another side. The sky is the limit for this offense."

The Dolphins have plenty of speed on offense with Hill, Waddle, Chosen Anderson, Mostert and rookie running back Achane, who is already making waves at OTAs.

"Man, it's like a race car game," Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard said. "You just see speed going, quick and fast. Especially after adding this guy [Achane] to our running backs. It's good going against the competition and going against these two guys.

"The speed, it's a lot. You can't coach speed. Especially playing cornerback, it helps out a lot. You can't put me in this. I just got good technique. These guys are fast, though."

The Buffalo Bills have cemented themselves as legitimate contenders and the New York Jets landed Aaron Rodgers this offseason, but the Dolphins are confident their speed can carry them to where they want to go.