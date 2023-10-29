A pair of AFC East rivals will go head-to-head on Sunday as part of the Week 8 NFL schedule when the Miami Dolphins (5-2) host the New England Patriots (2-5) on CBS and Paramount+. The Dolphins are coming off a loss in primetime to the Eagles, while the Patriots scored an upset win over the Bills. However, Miami won 24-17 in New England in a game that the Dolphins thoroughly controlled, outgaining the Patriots by 101 yards. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Miami is an 8.5-point home favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Patriots odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.

Dolphins vs. Patriots date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Dolphins vs. Patriots time: 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Patriots TV channel: CBS

Week 8 NFL picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Before tuning into Sunday's Dolphins vs. Patriots game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 173-122 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 27-14 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Patriots vs. Dolphins, the model is backing Miami to cover the spread. Mike McDaniel led Miami to the postseason in his first year as the head coach and took the Buffalo Bills to the brink in an AFC Wild Card matchup. However, it felt like there was meat left on the bone with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa battling head injuries.

With Tagovailoa healthy in 2023, Miami has started to reach its true potential offensively. The Dolphins lead the NFL in passing, rushing, total offense and scoring offense. They're averaging a staggering 7.7 yards per play, a full yard better than any offense in the past decade.

Even with a capable defense, New England doesn't have the offensive weaponry to hang with the Dolphins on the road. The model is predicting that Miami piles up over 400 yards of total offense with Tagovailoa throwing for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns. That helps the Dolphins cover in over 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+.