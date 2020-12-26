It's a matchup of AFC teams headed in opposite directions when the Miami Dolphins visit the Las Vegas Raiders to cap off the Saturday NFL schedule. The Dolphins (9-5) have won eight of their last 10 games, and rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a ruthless defense have them in the thick of the AFC playoff picture. The Raiders (7-7) will have Derek Carr back under center, but have lost four of their last five games.

Dolphins vs. Raiders spread: Miami -3

Dolphins vs. Raiders over-under: 48

Dolphins vs. Raiders money line: Miami -160, Las Vegas +140

MIA: LB Jerome Baker has 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the past two games

LV: WR Nelson Agholor has 24 receptions for 329 yards over the past five games

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami is an NFL-best 11-3 against the spread this season, while the defense appears to be improving every week. The unit leads the league with 26 takeaways and cornerback Xavien Howard has an NFL-high nine interceptions. End Emmanuel Ogbah has nine sacks for a defense that has hauled quarterbacks down 37 times.

The defense should thrive against an offense that has struggled to run the ball in recent weeks. The Raiders are averaging 92.6 yards on the ground over their past five games. Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,359 yards and nine TDs in eight games. Running back Myles Gaskin, who has 726 total yards in eight games, is expected to return from the COVID reserve list.

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games in Week 16 and the Dolphins will be playing their first road game since Week 12. Raiders games are averaging 57 points, the highest total in the league, and the home team is 3-1-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these clubs.

Darren Waller is a unique talent for the Raiders, as the 6-foot-6 tight end is sixth in the league with 93 catches for 967 yards and eight touchdowns. The defense has been beset by injuries, but linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (team-high 81 tackles) and end Maxx Crosby (six sacks) can still make an impact.

