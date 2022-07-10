Former Seattle Seahawks left tackle and current free agent Duane Brown was arrested this weekend on weapons charges, Los Angeles International Airport officials confirmed to ABC News. Brown was taken out of the airport in handcuffs after he allegedly tried to go through airport security with a gun in his luggage, TMZ reported.

Airport officials confirmed that TSA found a firearm inside one of Brown's bags, which reportedly was unloaded, and he is being booked on possession of a concealed firearm. The 36-year-old is still searching for a new NFL home after spending the last four and a half seasons in Seattle.

Brown is considered to be one of the best available free agents in the league. The tackle is a three-time All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler -- including last year. Originally drafted by the Houston Texans with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech, Brown spent nine and a half years in the AFC South before being traded to the Seahawks in the middle of the 2017 NFL season.

The Seahawks drafted Brown's prospective replacement this year with the No. 9 overall pick in former Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross, but other NFL teams will still have interest in the veteran. However, this weekend was certainly a speed bump in the free-agency process.