The Philadelphia Eagles recently restructured the contract of pass rusher Josh Sweat, signaling the veteran's return in 2024 alongside free-agent addition Bryce Huff. Now they've tweaked the deal of fellow sack artist Haason Reddick, according to ESPN, but likely in hopes of extending trade talks for the Pro Bowler.

Reddick, who was reportedly given permission to seek a trade ahead of free agency, originally had a $1 million roster bonus due March 15. That was recently renegotiated to occur on April 1, per ESPN, meaning the Eagles still have weeks to determine Reddick's future before issuing that payment.

In total, Reddick is owed $21.8 million in 2024 as part of a three-year, $45 million deal he signed prior to the 2022 season. The All-Pro linebacker is believed to be seeking a pay raise, however, as he enters the final season of that contract. While Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said at the scouting combine Reddick is an "unbelievable player," reiterating the team "loves having Haason," the club all but prepared for his potential exit by signing Huff to a three-year, $51 million deal early in free agency.

A New Jersey native who played at Temple before opening his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, Reddick has been one of the league's most prolific edge rushers since joining the Eagles. He had a career-high 16 sacks and five forced fumbles in 2022, helping Philly advance to the Super Bowl, then logged another 11 sacks in 2023.