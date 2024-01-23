Nick Sirianni is all but confirmed to return as the Eagles' head coach, but his staff is getting a major makeover. Amid a change at defensive coordinator, where Ron Rivera is among candidates to replace the jettisoned Sean Desai, Brian Johnson is out as offensive coordinator, per NFL Media, marking the second straight year where the Eagles will be replacing both coordinators.

Johnson, 36, won't return following his first season as the Eagles' OC, overseeing the NFL's No. 8-ranked unit but struggling to get consistent results during Philly's 1-6 slide to end the year, including a blowout playoff loss to the Buccaneers. The former quarterbacks coach had trouble meshing his philosophy of maximizing Eagles QB Jalen Hurts with Sirianni's system, ESPN previously reported.

Johnson recently interviewed for two different head coaching jobs -- with the Falcons and Titans.

Sirianni, meanwhile, is officially scheduled to meet with local reporters Wednesday alongside Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, suggesting he's locked in as the head coach for 2024. The team hadn't issued any public statement regarding his future following the end of the 2023 season, despite multiple reports indicating Sirianni could be in jeopardy of an exit.

Sirianni lost both coordinators last season when Shane Steichen was hired as Colts head coach and Jonathan Gannon took the top job with the Cardinals.

The 42-year-old head coach has gone 34-17 and led three straight playoff appearances in three years atop the staff, including a 2022 Super Bowl bid. But his Eagles endured a historic collapse after starting 10-1 in 2023, and his team's defense cratered to one of the worst in the NFL after he abruptly stripped Desai, a first-time DC, of defensive play-calling duties in December.

With Johnson likely on his way out, current Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter is a potential replacement, as NFL Media reported. Cooter previously worked under Sirianni as an offensive consultant in 2021, and he spent 2022 as the Jaguars' passing game coordinator.