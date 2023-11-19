PHILADELPHIA -- Losing a Super Bowl can significantly impact a locker room. The ramifications can be devastating for a franchise, something that has happened to the Philadelphia Eagles in the past.

There was dysfunction throughout the locker room on both sides of the ball, as players had to choose between the star quarterback (Donovan McNabb) and star wide receiver (Terrell Owens) during a 2005 season that saw McNabb and Owens end their seasons prematurely. The Eagles finished last in the NFC East at 6-10, a significant disappointment after four consecutive conference championship game appearances.

This Eagles team is different than that previous Eagles team that lost a Super Bowl. The players are thirsty for more success, carrying the best record in the NFL (8-1) into Thanksgiving week. The Eagles have actually had or shared the best record in the league since Week 1 of last season -- 28 consecutive weeks.

The lone blemish that kept the Eagles from greatness was the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat Philadelphia 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles scored the most points in a Super Bowl loss, yet the scars from the defeat have healed.

Nineteen players on the Eagles active roster weren't on that Super Bowl team last season, eight of which are rookies. Getting accustomed to life in the NFL is a challenge, yet a different animal on a team that felt the sting of losing in a Super Bowl.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Even if there's an opportunity at revenge on the Chiefs, the rookies who weren't on this team last year aren't feeling that vibe.

"I feel like we all thought about it, but when it comes down to it -- it's always gonna be about us," said rookie quarterback Tanner McKee, a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in this year's draft. "It's always gonna be about how we execute, how we do things.

"When it comes down to game day, it doesn't matter who's on the other side of the ball. We know that we're talented enough, we're good enough. As long as we execute on our side of the ball, we're gonna be able to take care of business no matter who we play."

On there defensive side of the ball, Sydney Brown has felt the same way. This game wasn't circled on the calendar because of what happened 10 months ago.

"To be honest, we haven't made it bigger than it's supposed to be," Brown, a third-round pick of the team, said. "It's just another game. What happened last year is what happened last year.

"And yeah, both of us were opponents in the Super Bowl, but it's a new year. New system, everything's new. We're just going to focus on what's going on right now. It's not the Super Bowl."

The motivation is there to perform well. Having the best record in the NFL is a statement, but beating the defending Super Bowl champions backs that up.

"I think the guys are just more hungry to go out and put in that extra work," McKee said. "Obviously we wanna get back and wanna have a good feeling after the Super Bowl.

"I feel like guys know that we are the best and most talented team in the NFL, but we have to go out and show it every week. Just because we're good on paper doesn't mean that we're gonna get a win in the win column every week. We have to go out and show it."

Brown reiterated McKee's thoughts on what the Eagles bring to the table. The Eagles can only control what they can control with the magnitude of this game.

"We're always hunting, no matter what. That's the biggest thing," Brown said. "Doesn't matter who we're gonna play. Doesn't matter if this is the biggest game of the year. We're capable."

The rookies have received the message from the veterans. This isn't about the Chiefs or avenging a Super Bowl loss. This is just another game on the schedule.

"I wouldn't say we're necessarily thinking about it as a revenge game. We're gonna have to go out and play our best," McKee said. If we go out and play the way we know how to play, we're gonna be really happy."