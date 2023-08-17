Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick, who drew Defensive Player of the Year consideration in 2022, is set to undergo surgery for a thumb injury suffered this week, according to NFL Media. The star pass rusher is having the operation in an effort to be ready for Philadelphia's Sept. 10 season opener, with the Eagles reportedly anticipating he'll be ready for Week 1.

Reddick sustained the injury at Monday's joint practice with the Browns, per The Philadelphia Inquirer, and will "likely have to wear a protective cast until his thumb recovers." The 28-year-old All-Pro also missed the start of training camp with a groin injury.

The thumb surgery all but ensures Reddick won't take a snap in the preseason after resting during the team's exhibition opener. The former Cardinals and Panthers edge rusher, who last year signed a three-year, $45 million deal in free agency, is arguably one of the Eagles' top overall players after a 16-sack breakout in his Philly debut.

In addition to leading the Eagles in sacks en route to the team's Super Bowl appearance, Reddick logged 11 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and a career-high 26 quarterback hits, while adding 3.5 sacks in the postseason.

In his absence, the Eagles figure to lean more on first-round rookie Nolan Smith as a stand-up rusher. They also have veterans Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett as traditional defensive ends.