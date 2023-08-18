PHILADELPHIA -- Expectations are high for Nakobe Dean heading into Year 2, showcasing the belief the Philadelphia Eagles have in him. Playing just 34 defensive snaps in his rookie season, the Eagles gave Dean the opportunity to develop on the sidelines.

Dean finally got the chance to prove the Eagles right in Thursday's preseason tie against the Cleveland Browns. Playing the most defensive snaps in a game since last preseason, Dean made the game-changing play in the first half by forcing a fumble deep in the end zone, which led to a takeaway for the defense.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was fired up on the sidelines, embracing Dean after he made the play. The Eagles gave Dean the green dot as the lead communicator of the defense for a reason.

"He's our guy, and excited for him that he was able to get out there and not being able to play last game and go out there and make a game-changing play. That's why we drafted him," Sirianni said. "That's what we anticipate him being. We're going to need him to do that to play like we want to play on defense."

Dean finished with three tackles and a forced fumble in his first game wearing the green dot. Out for most of training camp with an ankle injury, Dean missed the preseason opener, so Thursday was Philadelphia's first look at Dean relaying the calls into the defense.

"It felt good to be back out there," Dean said. "Everything was smooth. I know how (Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai) is in practice and everything, but to hear (him) in a game, be out there and actually hearing it in my headset, it was always good to hear that and get the communication in."

The play from scrimmage prior to the forced fumble, Dean committed an unnecessary roughness penalty on a fourth-and-1 at the Eagles' 7-yard line -- hitting Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson late. Fortunately, Dean quickly forgot about what happened.

"I thought I hit my own teammate," Dean admitted. "That's football. It's one play, but you gotta move onto the next."

Dean played just 17 snaps, but it was enough for the Eagles to know they made the right call giving him the green dot. The Eagles have also been searching which linebacker will line up next to Dean for Week 1, with Zach Cunningham emerging as the top candidate for the role.

Cunningham is making Dean better, while Dean is doing the same for his veteran teammate.

"That was really our first time getting that much work together," Cunningham said. "It's really a learning experience for both of us, He's teaching me some things. I'm helping out with some pointers. It's a lot of back and forth right now."

Leading on the field and the sideline, the Eagles' trust in Dean is justified.