PHILADELPHIA -- Ten days is all Zach Cunningham needed to announce his presence in the Philadelphia Eagles defense. If only Cunningham was aware he's been with the team for that short of time.

Cunningham looked the part of a player who led the NFL in tackles in 2020 and amassed 100 tackles in three consecutive seasons, leading the Eagles with seven tackles while getting reps with Nakobe Dean on the first-team defense.

The confession? Cunningham and Dean didn't spend that much time together on the field prior to Thursday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Based on the way both played when they were together, one would think they've been starting together for years.

"That was really our first time getting that much work together," Cunningham said after the game. "It's really a learning experience for both of us, He's teaching me some things. I'm helping out with some pointers. It's a lot of back and forth right now."

Dean was one of the standouts in the tie against the Browns, logging three tackles and a forced fumble. Having Cunningham out there certainly helped Dean in his first significant game action since last preseason.

"The way he fits the run, how he's able to come down and make the plays," Dean said. "Just seeing that from him, how he uses his physicality -- that has helped me (come) a long way."

The feeling was mutual.

"It was real nice, he helped me feel more comfortable out there, too," Cunningham said. "Just having him out there helping me get acclimated, it was a good thing."

Cunningham has a reputation around the league as a run stuffer at linebacker, yet there's another aspect to his game he's working on improving. He was targeted three times in pass coverage and allowed two completions for 36 yards, yet the stats don't tell the whole story.

There were a few pass breakups Cunningham was close to getting, and he only allowed five yards after the catch.

"I had a couple I should have made," Cunningham said with a smile. "It's something I'm looking to improve on with my game. I just want to show (the Eagles) that I've been improving there."

If Cunningham can stay healthy, he's the front runner to start next to Dean in Week 1. He's played just 20 of a possible 37 games over the past two seasons due to injuries, including an elbow injury that limited him to just six games last season.

"I've been feeling good," Cunningham said. "I'm hoping and praying that continues to be the case."